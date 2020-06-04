Governor asks IRCS to give safety tips to people

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has asked the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to enlighten the public on dos and dont’s during the fifth phase of the lockdown.

Mr. Harichandan hailed the services of the IRCS and asked the Collectors, society district presidents and members to go into the public by following COVID-19 rules and create awareness on checking the spread of the virus.

Speaking at a video-conference with district Collectors and IRCS members across the State on Wednesday, he praised the services of IRCS State chairman A. Sridhar Reddy and secretary A.K. Farida and their team during the lockdown.

He enquired about availability of blood stocks of various groups in the banks and stressed the need for organising blood donation camps during the pandemic. The Governor asked Mr. Sridhar Reddy about the services of IRCS in the rehabilitation camps set up for migrant labourers.

Dr. Sridhar Reddy explained about the IRCS MoU with UNICEF and the steps being taken to organise more programmes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Timely gesture

Mr. Harichandan extended ₹5 lakh from Governor’s fund to the IRCS on the occasion, and appealed to the public to wear masks, maintain social distance, hygiene and sanitise their surroundings to keep the dreaded virus at bay.

Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officers were present.