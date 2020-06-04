Vijayawada

Governor asks IRCS to give safety tips to people

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has asked the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to enlighten the public on dos and dont’s during the fifth phase of the lockdown.

Mr. Harichandan hailed the services of the IRCS and asked the Collectors, society district presidents and members to go into the public by following COVID-19 rules and create awareness on checking the spread of the virus.

Speaking at a video-conference with district Collectors and IRCS members across the State on Wednesday, he praised the services of IRCS State chairman A. Sridhar Reddy and secretary A.K. Farida and their team during the lockdown.

He enquired about availability of blood stocks of various groups in the banks and stressed the need for organising blood donation camps during the pandemic. The Governor asked Mr. Sridhar Reddy about the services of IRCS in the rehabilitation camps set up for migrant labourers.

Dr. Sridhar Reddy explained about the IRCS MoU with UNICEF and the steps being taken to organise more programmes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Timely gesture

Mr. Harichandan extended ₹5 lakh from Governor’s fund to the IRCS on the occasion, and appealed to the public to wear masks, maintain social distance, hygiene and sanitise their surroundings to keep the dreaded virus at bay.

Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena and other officers were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 8:42:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/governor-asks-ircs-to-give-safety-tips-to-people/article31744686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY