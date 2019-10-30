Government will build 25 lakh houses by Ugadi, says Minister

Minister for Housing Ch. Ranganatha Raju has said that the YSRCP government has come out with an ambitious proposal to construct 25 lakh houses before Ugadi.

Addressing his first review meeting after being appointed as district in charge Minister, Mr. Raju said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to fulfilling his promise of constructing 25 lakh houses to poor people and had allotted ₹11,000 crore in the budget. By constructing 25 lakh houses, the government was hoping to create a wealth of ₹2 lakh crore.

‘Ryots’ scheme a success’

The Minister said the State government had been implementing welfare schemes on an unprecedented scale.

The YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme had been a major success.

Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharita said that the State government had sanctioned over ₹2,200 crore for relief to the victims of Agrigold scam.

Minister for Marketing M. Venkata Ramana Rao said that health and education continued to be the top priority for the State government.

Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that the district administration was leaving no stone unturned in implementing the welfare schemes of the State government. In Guntur district, 3.74 lakh farmers had benefited in the first phase of the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The district also led in providing jobs in village/ward secretariats. More than 1.90 lakh persons applied for 11,279 posts in which 71,580 persons qualified. Appointment letters were given to 6,211 persons, he said.