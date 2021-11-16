Government gives nod for non-jumbling of students in Inter Practical exams

The government has given permission for non-jumbling of students for Intermediate practical examinations, scheduled in March 2022.

In a statement on Tuesday, Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), M.V. Seshagiri Babu instructed Principals of Government, aided and private junior colleges and Degree colleges offering two-year Intermediate course to ensure adequate laboratory equipment and apparatus in good condition and observe the guidelines in respect of dimensions of laboratory halls, furniture as prescribed in the BIE handbook for all science subjects i.e. physics, chemistry, botany and zoology, scrupulously without any deviation.

He said colleges that fail to comply with the stipulated standards would face stringent action, and made it clear that they should keep the labs ready for inspection by the authorities concerned.

He said the norms with regard to maintenance of science laboratories are of utmost importance in view of the non-jumbling system of Practical Examinations.