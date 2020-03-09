Government employees warned against taking part in poll campaign

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday directed village and ward volunteers and government staff to stay away from the election campaign for the local body elections.

Addressing the government officials during the training programme on the local body elections here, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy warned of stringent action against those found involved in the election campaign for any contestant.

Returning officers and assistant returning officers were asked to ensure a fair election by completing the nomination procedure and conduct of the polling as per the election schedule.

The weekly grievance cell would not be conducted at any level of district administration until the election was over. However, the officials should ensure redressal of the grievances pertaining to health, supply of drinking water and other emergency issues in March.

Since the election code of conduct came into force on Saturday, the police permission was mandatory to take out any rally or conduct meetings in the district, he said.