GoM clears land allotment in capital area

The Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences and 25 other organisations have been allotted land in the capital region.

Allotment of 126 acres for the 26 organisations was approved at a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) presided over by Finance Minister Y. Ramakrishnudu on Wednesday, according to a release. While the university was given 50 acres for the establishment of its new premises, a society of accredited journalists was given 25 acres for housing, the release said.

The Bharat Scouts and Guides was given 5.26 acres. The GoM also rejected and postponed some proposals due to various reasons. The cost of the land allotted varies from ₹10 lakh per acre to ₹4 crore per acre.

Speaking to reporters later, Ministers P. Narayana and Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the government had till date allocated 1374.96 acres to 85 organisations of the State and Central governments and private entities.

The organisations had till date paid ₹386 crore against the total ₹506 crore and the worth of investments by the organisations stands at ₹45,675 crore, they said.

‘Land not utilised’

The Ministers said that certain organisations had not utilised the allotted land so far and such land would be taken back if they fail to respond to the notices served on them by the Capital Region Development Authority. NABARD was given land at a cost of ₹2 crore per acre, they said.