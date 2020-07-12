Gollapudi marketto observe lockdown

VIJAYAWADA

12 July 2020 23:33 IST

The wholesale market in Gollapudi is going to observe lockdown for a week starting from Monday in view of increasing cases of COVID-19.

The market body and traders have taken the decision recently following increase incidence of cases in and around the market area.

The market houses over 500 wholesale shops which supply a variety of goods to the shops in the city.