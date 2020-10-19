Gold ornament valuing ₹40 lakh donated to Kanaka Durga temple

T. Srinivas, a native of Vijayawada settled in Atlanta, USA, donated a gold ornament valuing ₹40 lakh made of ‘Kanakapushyaragam’ or yellow sapphire stones to Kanaka Durga temple here as an offering to the Goddess on the occasion of Dasara festival on Monday.

Temple executive officer M.V. Suresh Babu and priest Sandilya received the donation.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Suresh Babu said the Goddess is being adorned with ‘Yedu Vaarala Nagalu’ (seven week jewellery) for the last six months.

Devotees who wish to make donations need to inform the temple management in advance.

Priest Sandilya said the Goddess is decorated with pearls on Mondays, ‘Pagadam’ or coral red stones on Tuesdays, emerald on Wednesdays, yellow sapphire on Thursdays, diamonds on Fridays, blue sapphire on Saturdays and ‘Kempu’ or ruby on Sundays.

The donor's wife Leela was present.