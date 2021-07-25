Gold lacing work on temple to be completed by 2022

TIRUPATI

25 July 2021 06:30 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said the gold lacing work on the Vimana of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple will be completed by May 2022.

Speaking at a review meeting at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on Saturday afternoon with Tirumala pontiffs, Vaikhanasa Agama Advisors, officials and Archakas, the TTD EO directed the officials to commence works from September 14 on the occasion of the Balalaya ritual.

He directed the engineering officials to ensure that darshan and daily rituals at Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple are not disrupted during the Balalaya event.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier Tirumala pontiffs, Agama Advisors, Chief Archaka and officials gave suggestions on the gold lacing of the Vimana, which is being taken up at a cost of ₹32 crore and made using 100 kg of gold. The Executive Officer also inspected the sub-temples and directed the officials to take up beautification works at the the Addala Mahal in the temple as part of development works.Tirumala pontiffs Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi were present.