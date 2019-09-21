Godavari accident: boat owners arrested

The East Godavari police on Friday arrested Royal Vasista boat owners Kodigudla Venkata Ramana, Yella Prabhavati and Yerramsetti Achyutamani on charges of criminal negligence.

The boat accident occurred owing to negligence of sarung (driver), said Rampachodavaram Assistant Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, who produced the accused before the media.

The police launched a manhunt for the remaining accused. The Devipatnam police registered a case under Section. 302 (II) r/w.34 IPC against the accused. The arrested were produced before the Rampachodavaram court, which remanded them in judicial custody. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the boat accident case, Mr. Jindal said.

“As the sarung drove the boat in the middle of the river, when flood was heavy, the accident occurred. The boat owners operated the vessel though the flood was at danger level in the river,” the ASP explained.

East Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the Director of Ports gave fitness certificate to the private boat and route permission was issued by the Irrigation department authorities.

2 bodies recovered

The NDRF, SDRF and police teams retrieved two more bodies on Friday, taking the toll in the boat accident in river Godavari to 35. Search is on for the remaining 12 missing persons in the river, the police said.

NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan said the rescue teams retrieved two more bodies floating in waters at Kachluru village.

The Devipatnam police said that one body has been identified and efforts were on find out whether another body was related to the boat mishap or not.

About 50 boats, expert swimmers and rescue teams are searching for the missing persons in the boat mishap at Kachluru, Devipatnam, Polavaram, Gandi Pochamma Gudi, Dowleswaram barrage up and down streams in the river, the police said.