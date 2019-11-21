G.O. on English medium in schools issued

The State government cleared the decks for conversion of all classes from 1 to 6 in primary, upper primary and high schools under all managements into English medium from the academic year 2020-21 and gradually extending it to further classes from the subsequent years, by issuing G.O. Ms No. 85 on Wednesday.

It mandated the Commissioner of School Education (CoSE) to implement Telugu/Urdu as compulsory subject depending on the current medium of instruction in all the schools.

The order stated that the Commissioner would take steps for successful implementation of English medium.

They measures include deploying required teachers in the schools as per the staffing pattern prescribed by the government from time-to-time and as per pupil-teacher ratio for single medium; making the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) design and develop teacher handbooks.

The SCERT will also train teachers in English medium skills and knowledge and bring out a compendium of best classroom practices and other pedagogical material for supporting the teachers to be skilled in English medium teaching.

The SCERT has been directed to take comprehensive action for online assessment of the current English proficiency levels of teachers and design appropriate training programs for encashing English medium teaching skills for them.

Besides, the Commissioner has to ensure intensive and extensive training during the current academic year and during the summer of 2020 for equipping teachers with English medium teaching skills in specific subjects and in general and revive English language teaching centres and district English centres (DECs) and relocate them in District Institutes for Education and Training.

Director of Text Book Press has been told to obtain correct indents and supply English medium textbooks to schools as per student enrolment for classes 1 to 6 well before the start of academic year. The Commissioner has been directed to arrive at requirement of teachers and submit the proposals to the government.