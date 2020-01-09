G.O. issued for regularisationof unauthorised layouts

The State government issued a G.O. for regularisation of unauthorised layouts in the State on Wednesday, stating that the applications have to be submitted within three months.

Layout Regularisation Scheme(LRS) is proposed for regularisation of all unapproved plots/ layouts to bring them into the Planning fold and to provide basic facilities for a better quality of life for the citizens.

Individual plot owners in unapproved layouts having registered title deed prior to August 31, 2019, can apply under the scheme. The scheme is applicable in areas covered under CRDA (except for capital city area), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority(VMRDA), VKPCPIR SDA, all UDAs, all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Nagar Panchayats and Gram Panchayats falling outside UDAs and covered by Master Plans/ Zonal Development Plans and IALAs.

Documents needed

Site Plan showing the plot measurements, schedule of boundaries, width of abutting roads, detailed plan showing the ground details within a radius of 100m, location plan, layout Plan, self-attested copy of title deed, latest Encumbrance certificate(EC) duly showing all transactions of 13 years, land conversion certificate/ receipt of intimation of payment under A.P. Agriculture Land Act 2006, need to be submitted along with the application.

Indemnity bond to abide the conditions; road widening undertaking if it is affected in road less than 9m width and MP/ZDP/RDP roads; No objection certificate (NOC) from the Defence authority in case the site falling within 500m from the boundary of Defence establishment; and NOC form Airport Authority of India (AAI) in case the site falls within the Restricted Zone of AAI also needs to be enclosed.