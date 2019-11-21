‘Go for reverse tenders in housing projects’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials of the A.P-Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (AP-TIDCO) to go for reverse tendering in its projects on the very next day of opening the original tenders.

All residential flats

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted this to be followed in the bidding process for the construction of 14,368 residential flats beginning November 22.

Huge savings

According to an official release, 65,969 flats were being built in all the 13 districts under the aegis of AP-TIDCO and the Chief Minister insisted that reverse tendering had to be implemented in it as suggested so that huge savings could be generated to the exchequer.

While evaluating the successful bidders, the officials should ensure that the quality standards were not compromised, the Chief Minister advised.