GMC students win rich haul of medals

Students of Guntur Medical College bagged a rich haul of medals at the Boys Sports Meet held at Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada recently.

K. Sridhar, K. Viswanath, K. Anudeep and N. Deepak won gold medals in chess competition.

In tennis, the GMC team came runners up in the championship. N. Joel Suraj, K.V Vikram, P. Jitendra, U. Chaitanya and Ch. Srikar won the silver medal. Principal of GMC G. Subba Rao complimented the players on their achievement.

