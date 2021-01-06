Global student entrepreneurs awards event on January 8

Entrepreneurs' Organisation’s (EO) Andhra Pradesh chapter will organise the ‘Global Student Entrepreneurs Awards (GSEA)’ as part of the international programme on January 8 virtually.
A.P. chapter president and GITAM Society president M. Sri Bharath and EO’s South Asia expert and singer Smitha announced that six entrepreneurs who made it to the finals will be taking part in the State-level competition virtually.
Ms. Smita said the competition was to bring out potential entrepreneurs in the State and nurture them towards success.
Mr. Bharat said over 90 applications from young entrepreneurs had been received and six had been shortlisted for the State-level, and the winners would take part at the national level.
He said EO State chapter would be offering $5,000 prize money to the winners at the State level and the winners at international level will be receiving $40,000 prize money apart from all other support.
GSEA chairman Abhilash and organiser Ch. Neelima said head of Tata Finance Natarajan Ranganathan, Heritage Foods executive director Nara Brahmani and Mantra Capital general partner Jay Krishna would be the jury that would pick winners at the state level.
The six student entrepreneurs who made to the state level competition are Abhishikth Chandaka, Naga Malleswara Rao, Ambula Gopi Raja, Vidooth Muppudi, Sheik Akhil and N. Sai Venkata Chaitanya.
