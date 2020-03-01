Give posting to staff kept under ‘compulsory wait’: Kanna

P State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded that the government issue posting orders to all the employees, including crucial police officers, who are kept under compulsory wait, and provide a congenial working environment.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he stated that it was distressing that a large number of employees had been kept under compulsory wait for no fault of theirs, and they were also not paid salary. As a result, they were deprived of their source of income.

Mr. Lakshminarayana insisted that the employees could not be penalised for the bureaucratic delays in issuing the posting orders.

The setting aside of 150 SIs, 120 inspectors, 80 DSPs, five additional SPs and five non-cadre SPs needed deep scrutiny, he said.

“How can law and order be maintained in such a situation?” he questioned, and pointed out that such “vindictive acts” would demoralise the police personnel.