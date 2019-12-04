GGH likely to have neuro block

A super speciality neuro block on the premises of the Government General Hospital will soon be a reality. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his visit on Monday, assured doctors there that a separate neuro block would be built and asked the Health Secretary to make a proposal for it.

N.V. Sundarachary, Head of Department, Neurology, said that the proposal to set up a neuro block was placed before Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to GGH. Dr. Sundarachary explained the prevalence of a number of neurological disorders such as GB syndrome which need immediate medical attention. The GGH is located opposite the railway station in an area spread around 40 acres. Over the years, the GGH has added many new structures to the existing building. The district administration has proposed to allot seven acres of land at Bongaralabeedu to GGH, and the new neuro block is likely to be set up there.

Facilities

The Department of Neurology is housed on the third floor of the super speciality block of the GGH and over the years a number of facilities like sleep lab and stroke unit have been added. An unwavering commitment shown by Dr. Sundarachary in mobilising funds from various organisations has resulted in creation of many facilities.

The department has also been given two PG seats (DM neurology) and over the years, the number of out-patients have gone up significantly placing a tremendous pressure on the existing staff. “The setting up of a super speciality neuro block will strengthen the department and make it more useful to the people. Neurological disorders have been on the rise in this region due to changes in lifestyle,” said Dr. Sundarachary.