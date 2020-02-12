Get Kapu quota file clearedby Centre, Jagan urged

Former Minister and Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham has urged Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to Kapu quota. “Use your good offices and see that the file relating to BC-F was cleared by the Centre,” he said.

In a letter to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, the Kapu leader said: “The file has been pending with the Home Department for sometime now. It may not be justified to seek your help as you have not promised quota for Kapus. But keeping in view of despair prevailing among the Kapu youth, I request you to do the needful.”

Mr. Padmanabham said that he took part in the Odarpu Yatra going against the Congress party’s decision. Recalling that he was suspended from the Congress, Mr. Padmanabhan said: “Going against the Congress, I participated 22 days in Odarpu Yatra not expecting a single paise or vehicle. The admirers and followers came on their own expense and took part in the yatra. I strived to make the padayatra a big success from Rajahmundry bridge to Kovvur. Kindly do not think that I am expecting a political life out of this request. I have a right to urge you to provide BC reservation status to my community.”

“I don’t know whether I can pass on properties to my children going by my financial position. But, my children suffered lathi blows during the Kapu agitation and due to Chandrababu garu...but, I could not achieve BC reservation,” he added.

Plea to PM

It may be recalled that Mr. Padmanabham, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, requested reintroduction of 5% reservation to Kapus under the EWS quota. On December 2, 2017, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a Bill, giving 5% EWS quota to the Kapu community. Stating that the Bill is pending with the Home Ministry, he said and requested the Prime Minister to consider the issue and ratify the same so that the poor among the Kapu community could see the light of hope.

In an open letter to the Kapus in 2018, Mr. Padmanabham said he had come to know through the media that a leader (Mr. Jagan) touring the district was reluctant to give any concrete assurance on the Kapu reservation issue when the youth from the community tried to take up the cause with him. “Kapu reservation is not a charity,” he said and added that former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah had issued a GO providing reservation to the Kapus, which the successive governments ignored.