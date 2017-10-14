Geo tagging of street dogs taken up in State

At a time when most of urban local bodies are grappling with stray dog menace, the Municipal and Administration Department has come up with a novel mobile application which will enable the ULBs to keep track of sterilisation of street dogs.

The death of a three-year-old boy who was mauled by stray dogs in Guntur has put the spotlight back on the issue.

Tirupati-based NGO Animal Care Land has recently launched ULB Dog Sterilisation in AP, a mobile app, which not only geo tags the location of the dog, gives it a token number before sterilisation but also keeps track of animal after sterilisation.

The geo tagging of street dogs, which was initially taken up in Tirupati, is now being replicated across the State.

Each dog, would be given a numbered collar and a photograph of the dog would be uploaded in the mobile app.

Of an estimated 1.65 lakh street dogs in the State, geo tagging has been completed for 85,000 dogs.

“Animal Birth Control measures are the most effective means to control stray dog menace. Now that the Supreme Court has come up with stringent guidelines and recommendations to set up Animal Welfare Boards, the Andhra Pradesh government is successfully implementing this project,” said Animal Care land founder G. Srikanth.

The Municipal and Administration Department has divided the municipalities into 24 clusters.

The NGO has been entrusted with the task of capturing street dogs, putting them into protective sheds, sterilising them and later releasing them. The NGO gets ₹750 per dog.

The AP government has recently deputed 35 veterinary surgeons who would be working in close coordination with municipalities.