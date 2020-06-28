Genco shifting excess manpower out of NTTPS and RTPP

The AP-Genco has recently transferred 282 employees from Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) to Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS), re-deployed 264 employees within Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) and shifted 55 employees from NTTPS Complex to SDSTPS to put its manpower to optimum use.

According to an official order issued in this regard, the Man - Megawatt ratio at RTPP and NTTPS are 1.03 and 1.28 against the normative standard of 0.80 per Megawatt. AP-Genco has, therefore, undertaken rationalization of the staff at RTPP and NTTPS to divert the excess manpower to the 800 MW units to be commissioned at Stage-V of NTTPS and SDSTPS.

Thus, 282 employees including 52 Electrical, Mechanical and Telecom (E,M&T) engineers and 200 Operations and Maintenance (O&M) staff have been moved from RTPP to SDSTPS and 264 employees comprising 52 E,M&T engineers and 212 O&M staff were shifted from the O&M wing of NTTPS to its Stage-V.

Fifty five employees consisting of 35 E,M&T engineers were transferred from NTTPS Complex to SDSTPS.

The total additional manpower requirement of three 800 MW units at SDSTPS has been pegged at 408 while that of the lone 800 MW unit of NTTPS was fixed at 257.

The existing engineering manpower setup of NTTPS O&M and RTPP has been reorganized by merging some of their circles and divisions. The recommendations related to the rationalization which were made by an expert committee are in the process of implementation under close monitoring by Energy Secretary N. Srikant and Genco MD B. Sreedhar, say official sources.