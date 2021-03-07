Gear up for a splash of colours

VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Young World Painting Competition-2021 is here

It’s time for schoolchildren to get excited as The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2021 is around the corner.

The Hindu Young World, in association with JSW Paints Futurescapes, offers a platform to students to unveil their talent in painting. The event will be conducted in two stages — preliminary and finale.

The participants will be divided in Sub-Junior (Classes 3-5), Junior (Classes 6-8) and Senior (Classes 9-12) categories.

In the preliminary round, the topics for the Sub-Junior group is Dream Home, Family Picnic or My Favourite Animal.

For Juniors, the choice is between Favourite Festival, Fun with Family and Wildlife Safari and for Seniors, the topics are Colours of India, Family Vacation and Clean and Green India.

The participants should choose any one of the above topics as per their category and paint on a white drawing sheet (size 32.5w 25.5cm h), log on to www.ywc.thehindu.com.iswpaints for registration and other details, complete registration, upload a clear scanned copy of the painting and generate a Unique Registration Number.

On the front side of the sheet, the students should write the Unique Registration Number and the topic and at the back side, their name, class, name of their school (with branch), city, State, category of participation, parent's name, registered mail-ID and mobile number.

Without the mention of these details, the entry will not qualify for the next round.

The physical drawing sheet should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu, as chosen during the online registration process.

On top of the envelope, the students should mention “JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition 20” and ensure that the painting reaches The Hindu office before March 10.

Students who qualify for the finale will be intimated about the date and other details of the final round through their registered email ID.

This competition is open to students residing in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka and Kerala only.

Points to remember

Online registration is mandatory and the participants must use a unique mobile number and email ID for registration. Water colours, crayons and colour pencils can be used, while sketch pens and markers should be used only for outline purpose and each participant can submit only one painting.

Painting received without the Unique Registration Numbers will not be considered and the ones received after the March 10 deadline will not be considered.

Toll free number

More awareness needed’Doubts, if any, can be clarified by calling the toll free number

1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.