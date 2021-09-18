Gas leak in ice factory in Ajjamuru village

AKIVEEDU (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

18 September 2021 09:18 IST

No casualties were reported.

Workers in an ice factory ran helter-skelter when Ammonia gas leaked in the unit at Ajjamuru village in the district on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.

On receiving information, fire personnel from Akiveedu fire station rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage. The situation is under control, said West Godavari District Fire Officer (DFO) A. V. Shankar Rao.

