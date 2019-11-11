Garuda services from Masula to Chennai, Amaravati launched

Transport Minister Perni Nani on Sunday flagged off two Garuda services — between Machilipatnam and Chennai and Machilipatnam and Amaravati — at Machilipatnam bus stand in Krishna district. The Amaravati service will cover the Secretariat and Andhra Pradesh High court.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Nani has stated that the two-month trial run between Machilipatnam and Chennai has explored the demand and the need for launching the bus service, encouraging us to run the service.

“The field study is being done to launch a special service between Machilipatnam and Bengaluru. A special fund will be given for development and modernisation of the Machilipatnam bus stand in the next budget,” said Mr. Nani.

The Transport Minister has said that the newly-launched Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam air-conditioned services have been witnessing a great occupancy rate. The RTC employees and other officials were present in the programme.