Vijayawada

Garbage dump will be shifted out of Singhnagar: Botcha

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Velampalli Srinivas, and MLA Malladi Vishnu during their visit to the garbage dump at Vambay Colony in Vijayawada on Friday.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Velampalli Srinivas, and MLA Malladi Vishnu during their visit to the garbage dump at Vambay Colony in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

‘It has turned out to be a major health hazard for the residents’

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday said that the garbage dump at Vambay Colony in Singhnagar in the city would be shifted. A park would be developed in its place, the Minister said.

Mr. Satyanarayana, along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, visited the dump that posed a major threat to the health of the residents in the Vambay Colony and its surrounding areas.

The Minister acknowledged the fact that nearly 3,000 families in the colony and its surrounding areas had been complaining of health problems due to the presence of the dump. Due to accumulation of garbage, the place turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, resulting in health problems to the residents.

Water supply

“The Chief Minister has given instructions to clear all the hurdles that prevent beautification of the city,” Mr. Satyanarayana said. The existing transit yard would be shifted to the garbage dump being planned in Guntur district. He said plans were afoot to lay pipelines for supply of protected drinking water to the residents.

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh explained the Minister the steps being taken to shift the dump.

The Minister then headed to the Telugu Thalli Park in UDA Colony, where he told the residents that while the government would develop the park they should take ownership of it later.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 10:16:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/garbage-dump-will-be-shifted-out-of-singhnagar-botcha/article30121840.ece

