Gap between promises and implementation

Bridging the gap between the tall promises and their implementation seems to be the need of the hour to ensure medical and health facilities for the tribal population residing in the East Godavari district. The death of 19 tribal people at the Chaparayi hamlet of Y. Ramavaram mandal in July last is the classic case to be reviewed. After finding that the road network and poor communication system are the reasons behind the tragedy, a good number of steps have been announced but very few of them have become reality.

“Except the introduction of feeder ambulances, nothing major has been done for the tribal people in the last one year. Though the ambulances are useful, they are few in numbers compared to the demand,” says K. Amaleswari, who runs ‘Women’ an NGO for the tribal women.

In March, 21 feeder ambulances were allocated to the Rampachodavaram division and five for Chintooru and the tribal people can use the services by dialling 108. The two-wheeler ambulance is attached to a motorcycle and the personnel will reach the interiors on the two-wheeler. “Pregnants are using the feeder ambulance to reach the primary health centre for institutional deliveries. However, no steps have been taken to address the problem of malnutrition prevalent among the tribal women,” points out Ms. Amaleswari.

A trial run to expand the optical fiber net was conducted immediately after the Chaparayi incident and plans were announced to improve the road network. “Medical care is a major challenge for the tribal people even today. Proper steps to be taken to ensure the presence of doctors during their duty hours,” observes Rajendra Kumar, who runs Kadali Network, an NGO for the Dalits and the tribal people.

“Lack of sincerity among the elected representatives and officials towards tribal people is the major reason behind the outbreak of fevers every year. Only sincere effort can address this problem in the long run,” he opines.