Ganja worth ₹30 lakh seized in Vijayawada

The West Godavari police on Tuesday seized 514 kg of ganja (Cannabis) valued about ₹30 lakh. They arrested two persons for smuggling the contraband.

On a tip-off, a team led by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP Kareemulla Shariff and Jangareddygudem DSP M. Snehita intercepted a lorry at Narasannapalem village in Koyyalagudem mandal and seized the contraband.

They arrested G. Prasanth, of Suryapeta district and Naveen Kumar, native of Kondasontha village, Visakhapatnam district. The accused were allegedly transporting the ganja to Khammam district, said Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik.Police registered a case and took up investigation.

