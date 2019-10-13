Ganja worth ₹20 lakh seized, 2 arrested

The Krishna district police on Saturday arrested two persons and seized 200 kg of ganja from a lorry, which was being transported from Visakhapatnam Agency to Gannavaram in Krishna district.

The police stopped the lorry during a vehicle check on the national highway at S. Seetarampuram. The ganja is estimated to be worth ₹20 lakh.

According to a press release, the accused have been identified as K. Francis of Gannavaram and B. Nagaraju of Visakhapatnam district, who were allegedly hired by a kingpin, who reportedly offered them ₹2 lakh for transporting the contraband to its destination in Gannavaram.

The police seized the lorry and ganja and produced the accused before a local court on Saturday. Investigation is on.