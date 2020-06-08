Ganja seized, eight persons including three women arrested

The Police Commissioner’s Task Force seized ganja worth about ₹12.30 lakh and arrested eight persons, including three women. The smugglers were all natives of Visakhapatnam district.

On a tip-off that ganja was being smuggled from the Agency area in Visakhapatnam, the Task Force team led by Additional DCP K. V. Srinivas Rao and ACPs V.S.N. Varma and T. Kanaka Raju intercepted two cars at Gannavaram, on the city outskirts, and recovered the contraband on Monday.

“Smugglers packed the ganja in the boot of the two vehicles. They collected the contraband from the tribal hamlets and were transporting it to Hyderabad,” Mr. Srinivas Rao said.

“The gang tried to evade police check by involving women in the racket. The accused were travelling like families in the two vehicles and feigned ignorance. However, the Task Force team busted the racket and retrieved the ganja packets concealed in the vehicles,” Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

The smugglers were all natives of Narsipatnam, Chintapalli and Kothapalem of Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Tirumala Rao added.