Gang busted, over 6 kg gold seized

The City Task Force police on Saturday busted a gang and seized 6.257 kg of gold worth about ₹1.93 crore. Four persons, allegedly involved in the sale of gold illegally, were arrested.

On a tip-off that gold was being transported without any bills, the CTF team, led by Additional DCP K.V. Srinivasa Rao, intercepted a car at Ibrahimpatnam Ring Road and took the suspects into custody.

Those arrested were identified as Chintapalli Shiva Kumar, Bugata Suribabu, Gadi Ganapathi and Tammina Yogesh, all workers at a shop of a gold merchant located in the Governorpet area. The trader was allegedly selling gold without paying GST to the government.

The yellow metal was being allegedly marketed to the shops located at Bhadrachalam, Paloncha, Kothagudem, Manuguru and other places across Telangana State.

The modus operandi of the gang was to issue bill for 10% of the gold ornaments and sell the remaining jewellery without any bill causing loss to the government, said City Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

“Besides gold jewellery, ₹48.40 lakh in cash, a car and four mobile phones,” the police said.