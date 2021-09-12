Ganesh idols to be immersed near Seethammavari Padalu

Collector J. Nivas, Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu and VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh inspecting Prakasam Barrage downstream area, in Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA

12 September 2021 14:43 IST

Only five persons per idol will be permitted; officials inspect arrangements

District Collector J. Nivas has said that a designated place in the Krishna river downstream of Prakasam Barrage near Seethammavari Padalu has been set up and arrangements were being made for Ganesh idol immersion which begins on Sunday.

Mr. Nivas along with Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu and VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh inspected the arrangements on Saturday.

Mr. Nivas said only five persons per idol would be permitted and all should wear masks and follow COVID safety protocols. He said special arrangements were being made as the discharge at Barrage was about 40,000 cusecs.

Mr. Sreenavasulu said police personnel would be deployed at the immersion point to ensure the safety of the devotees. He said only one idol would be allowed for immersion at a time. VMC had made arrangements for the supply of drinking water to the devotees.