Gandhi Hill facelift: VMC to spend ₹2 crore

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s standing committee, led by Special Officer A. Md. Imtiaz, has adopted a resolution to develop the Gandhi Hill and sanctioned ₹2 crore for the same.
In the meeting held at VMC office on Wednesday, the committee approved the memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchanged by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the Gandhi Hill Foundation for handing over the custody of the tourist spot to the former for its development.
As per the proposal, the civic body would develop the planetarium, toy train, telescopic observatory, museum, parks and others as per a master plan. The civic body would draw the funds required for the development works from its general fund and works will be taken up later.
