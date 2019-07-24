Future city dreams, but haunted by a past

For a historic city that is metamorphosing into a modern metropolis, solid waste management is the hurdle, exacerbated by poor planning of the past, and lack of efficient infrastructure.

Take the PVK Naidu vegetable market - located bang opposite the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) office - for instance. It is without a permanent building, years after it has been demolished. Heaps of garbage still lie uncleared in many public places, though the situation has improved a lot over the years.

Changing, yet unchanging

A mix of old and new, areas in Old Guntur still remain unchanged. Narrow roads, clogged drains and the high population density makes solid waste management a tough task. A deadly bout of Gastroenteritis broke out in April 2018, resulting in the death of 23 persons, forcing the GMC to take drastic steps.

Plastic waste is another huge concern. Though a ban on bags of less than 50 microns exists, the rule is often flouted. With a staff crunch, the Health Wing is hardly in a position to raid commercial establishments.

With a population of 7.44 lakh, the city is divided into 62 wards, and 195 slums, mostly in Old Guntur serviced by over 2,000 sanitary personnel . The city generates 420 metric tonnes (MT) of garbage every day, collected and moved to the dumping yard at Naidupet, 17 km away.

Garbage to energy

After trying every trick in the book, from launching awareness campaigns on door-to-door collection and segregation of waste at source, to levying penalties on establishments flouting rules, the GMC has finally arrived at the most scientific solution to disposal. The 15 MW Jindal Waste to Energy Plant coming up at Naidupet, promises to be a game changer covering Guntur and eight other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The GMC is also planning a 50,000 MT Bio-Mining Plant, to convert biodegradable solid waste into energy under the National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms, on a pilot basis.

“The GMC is able to plug in a lot of gaps. We have improved the garbage transportation system and identified a dumping yard at Naidupet. But source segregation is still a concern as only 30% households are segregating the waste into dry and wet waste,” says Municipal Health Officer U. Sobha Rani.

Tech suppoprt

Now, with a Real Time Monitoring System - an integrated software - service delivery in solid waste management across all ULBs in the State will improve.

The GMC too adapted the system segregating the wards into micro pockets which are then formed into clusters. Based on the number of households, the works relating to collection, segregation and transport of waste, estimates are prepared and the works are included in a package and contracts awarded to professional waste management companies. But the system could be implemented only partially.

There are 736 micro pockets and 49 clusters. Each sanitary personnel is equipped with a Radio Frequency tag and is supposed to collect the waste at the gate of household/commercial establishment. The entire collection is monitored through a real time dashboard at the office of the Director of Municipal Administration.

A Bio-Mining solution

The GMC has adapted Bio-Mining, a new process and has called for a proposal for Bio-Mining of its Naidupet dumpyard. Under this, solid combustible waste is treated and recycled and used to generate energy. Two agencies have applied for treating 50,000 MT of garbage at ₹ 750 per tonne.

“The GMC is planning to replicate the successful Biomining models. Besides recycling waste, we can also reclaim the land at Naidupet dumpyard and use it for development,” said Municipal Commissioner Shrikesh B. Lathkar.