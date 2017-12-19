Funds release for Polavaram becomes a bone of contention

The release of funds for the Polavaram project has become the bone of contention between the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The charges by the State-level BJP leaders that the Centre was not releasing funds because ‘utilisation’ (expenditure) certificates were not being issued by the State government had become a highly ticklish issue.

The State government however does not seem to be bothered about the release of funds. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu even put out the word asking the party leaders and cadres not to talk about the certificates, according to party sources. He went on record in the Assembly that ₹7,431 crore had been spent on the project after it was declared a national one and the Central government had released ₹4,329 crore. Another ₹315 crore was released when State Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao met his Central counterpart Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi earlier in the month. The Union Minister said obstacles in the release of funds would be removed soon so that the project was completed in 2018.

‘Gentle’ pressure

While the State government has been putting ‘gentle’ pressure on the Centre for funds for part of the completed work, it has been openly “fighting” bids by the Central Water Resources Ministry to create obstacles to work at the dam site.

A couple of letters from the Ministry asking the State government to put on hold work on the cofferdam and calling of fresh tenders to change the prime contractor Transstroy had left Mr. Naidu peeved.

Unfortunately for the Centre, the second letter landed when the Assembly was in session and Mr. Naidu declared in the House that he had no problem if the Centre executed the project. The Chief Minister summoned the BJP MLAs and told them the same.

BJP floor leader P Vishnukumar Raju talking to the media at the Assembly media point spoke a lot about the certificates and little about the cofferdam and the contractor.

How did the Centre release ₹4,329.06 crore though Mr. Raju and MLC Somu Veeraraju claim the certificates had not been submitted, asked a senior Telugu Desam leader who did not want to quoted.

Sending of the utilisation certificates was a routine matter.

The BJP was indulging in diversionary tactics as it did not have anything to defend themselves, the TDP MLAs say.