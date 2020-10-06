Fully committed to home guards’ welfare, says SP

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday lauded the services of home guards in the times of the pandemic.

Addressing a home guards meeting here, he said Project TATA (Trainings & Activities for Technology Adoption), a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country at the district level launched for the police personnel, would be extended to home guards also to improve their professional skills. They would be assigned technical duties shortly, the SP said amid loud cheers.

He assured them to step up welfare activities for their benefit. They would be shortly issued identity and police canteen cards, besides loans from the Cooperative Society, he said.

The SP sorted out certain technical issues pertaining to home guards switching over from State Bank of India to Axis Bank after it provided insurance cover for them and arranged bank loans for them on the occasion.

Home Guards Welfare Association State president S.Govind, Association Prakasam District unit president D. Baburao thanked the SP for the welfare initiatives.