Freight services: SCR Guntur division takes a new initiative

At work: Jowar being transported from the Guntur Railway division to Namakkal in Tamil Nadu.

GUNTUR

29 January 2021 08:18 IST

It launches transportation of jowar to far-off corners of the country

After the red chilli, jowar grown in the black soils of Guntur is chugging its way to the far-off corners in the country, thanks to the new imitative of Guntur division of South Central Railway.

The SCR, Guntur division, has begun freight services of agricultural commodities in 2020 by setting up business development units.

First rake

The first rake loaded with jowar has been transported from Reddipalem station to Namakkal station in Tamil Nadu which is 758 km from Reddipalem in Guntur. The freight train consisting of 21 wagons has transported 1,329 tonnes of jowar. Jowar is produced in Guntur district on large scale (to the tune of about two lakh tonnes per annum).

The transportation of jowar by rail will help farmers/traders in marketing their produce with reduced en route damages and hassle-free delivery at destinations.

Cement transportation

In addition, the division has commenced loading of cement from the Nandyal station after a gap of three years on Republic Day.

Cement packed in bags has been transported from Nandyal station after a gap of three years to Vidisha station of Madhya Pradesh which is 1,398 km from Nandyal. This freight train consisting of 21 BCN wagons has transported 1,326 tonnes of cement. During this interim period of three years, bagged cement has been transported by road.

“Our BDU teams have consistently pursued with freight customers and explained various freight concessions being offered by the railways. Accordingly, customers have expressed their willingness and offered loading by rail, duly availing station to station rate, which has provided a rebate of ₹4.3 lakh in the freight charges for the mini rake loaded from Nandyal to Vidisha,” said Divisional Railway Manager A. Mohan Raja. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the officials and staff of Guntur division, especially the BDU team, for their continuous efforts towards tapping the new areas of freight business.