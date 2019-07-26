Free power to ST households extended to 200 units per month

The government issued a G.O. on Thursday enhancing the benefit under free power to ST households in ST colonies, thandas etc. from the existing 100 units to 200 units per month with an estimated expenditure of ₹81.11 crore.

It was stated that the eastern and southern Discoms had requested the government to sanction ₹20.74 crore as additional requirement apart from ₹60.37 crore (total ₹81.11 crore) towards the expenditure they would be incurring on the scheme.

The Director of Tribal Welfare has been permitted to incur the expenditure for the above purpose.

The Discoms and rural electricity supply companies were ordered to obtain and enter in the scheme the Aadhaar numbers, mobile numbers, caste certificate details (Mee Seva certificates or certification by the Discoms) of all the Scheduled Tribe consumers availing themselves of the benefit under the scheme, by October, 2019.

The enhanced benefit will come into force with effect from August 2019.