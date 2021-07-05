Free meal programme launched at GGH

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy taking a look at the food being prepared at the GGH in Guntur on Sunday.

GUNTUR

05 July 2021 07:56 IST

It is sponsored by Housing Minister

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the free meal programme launched at the Government General Hospital (GGH) will go in a long way in providing relief to the kin of the patients. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday launched the programme sponsored by Minister for Housing Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju on behalf of his trust ‘Madhurannam’, at the AP NGO Association Hall on the GGH premise. “Over 3,000 patients visit the GGH daily, and we are happy that they are being provided quality food ,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy. Minister of Home M. Sucharita said the programme would benefit hundreds of patients.

