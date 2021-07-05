Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the free meal programme launched at the Government General Hospital (GGH) will go in a long way in providing relief to the kin of the patients. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday launched the programme sponsored by Minister for Housing Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju on behalf of his trust ‘Madhurannam’, at the AP NGO Association Hall on the GGH premise. “Over 3,000 patients visit the GGH daily, and we are happy that they are being provided quality food ,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy. Minister of Home M. Sucharita said the programme would benefit hundreds of patients.
Free meal programme launched at GGH
Staff Reporter
GUNTUR,
July 05, 2021 07:56 IST
It is sponsored by Housing Minister
