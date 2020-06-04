Vijayawada

Four persons near Jagan’s camp office test positive

Four persons residing at Christianpet, near the camp office of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli, tested positive for Coronavirus creating a scare among the security personnel manning the CM’s camp office.

The four persons were the secondary contacts of a volunteer who till recently was working at a relief camp for migrant labourers at Vijayawada Club. The man was believed to have contracted the infection while working at the relief camp. After he showed symptoms of dry cough and fever, he was taken for testing. On Thursday, he tested positive.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that three others who were residing at Christianpet, who were friends with the volunteer also tested positive.

The revenue and police personnel cordoned off the area and did random testing for the residents.

