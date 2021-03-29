Vijayawada

Four killed, 13 injured in separate road accidents

Three labourers were killed and nine others suffered injuries in a road mishap at Vadlamannadu village in the district on Sunday.

The mishap occurred when the auto which they were travelling in hit a stationary tipper. The victims were identified as J. Venkanna, J. Nancharaiah and M. Shiva, natives of Jinjeru village in the district.

In critical condition

The injured were admitted to the Machilipatnam Government Hospital and the condition of three victims is stated to be critical.

In another road mishap, one person was killed and four others were injured when a speeding bus hit a car near Dommeru village, in Kovvur police sub-division limits, in West Godavari district.

Police registered a case and shifted the injured to hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2021 10:05:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/four-killed-13-injured-in-separate-road-accidents/article34187517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY