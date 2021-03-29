Four killed, 13 injured in separate road accidents

Three labourers were killed and nine others suffered injuries in a road mishap at Vadlamannadu village in the district on Sunday.

The mishap occurred when the auto which they were travelling in hit a stationary tipper. The victims were identified as J. Venkanna, J. Nancharaiah and M. Shiva, natives of Jinjeru village in the district.

In critical condition

The injured were admitted to the Machilipatnam Government Hospital and the condition of three victims is stated to be critical.

In another road mishap, one person was killed and four others were injured when a speeding bus hit a car near Dommeru village, in Kovvur police sub-division limits, in West Godavari district.

Police registered a case and shifted the injured to hospital.