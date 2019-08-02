Four districts may get special courts to dispose POCSO cases

Following the Supreme Court’s order directing States to set up special courts in districts with over 100 cases of child abuse pending under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, four districts in Andhra Pradesh are likely to have the courts.

A Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Thursday, directed the States to set up the Centrally funded courts within 60 days. The funding of the courts, from the payment of the staff to child-friendly infrastructure, would be borne by the Centre.

According to the State Crime Records Bureau, East Godavari, Chittoor, Kurnool and Guntur are the four districts where over 100 POCSO cases are pending trial. In 2017, Guntur and Chittoor had the highest number of POCSO cases (188 and 190 respectively), followed by Kurnool and East Godavari.

According to the police, 1,020 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in 2016, of which 70.96% were disposed of, making Andhra Pradesh one the States that had the highest disposal rates in POCSO cases. However, officials at the Women and Child Welfare Department maintained that at the ground level, many cases were not reported because it was believed that most of the times, the accused was the member of the family.

“Several people come to us complaining that a female member of her family has been sexually abused by their father or their uncle but refrained from taking any action following the shame it would bring to their family in society,” said a lawyer who did not want to be quoted.