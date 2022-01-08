Four found dead in Vijayawada

Victims were natives of Telangana State

In a suicide pact, four persons of a family reportedly committed suicide, including two by taking some injections and the remaining by jumping into Krishna River, here on January 8.

The victims were identified as Puppala Suresh (57), P. Sri Latha (49), P. Akhil (24) and P. Ashish (26), natives of Nizamabad district, Telangana State.

The family came to Vijayawada on January 6, to have darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga, and checked into Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Choultry, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao.

“Bodies of Sri Latha and Ashish were found in the room, while Suresh and Akhil allegedly jumped into Krishna River. The bodies were retrieved from the waters,” said One Town CI P. Venkateshwarlu.

“The reasons for the extreme step were not known immediately. We have sent the bodies to Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary for postmortem and information has been passed to the relatives,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao.

According to the preliminary investigation, Suresh was running a medical shop and his sons took lease of a petrol bunk. They checked into Room No.312 two days ago, the ACP said.

“Police seized saline bottles, syringes, injections and IV fluid bottles from the room. We suspect that the victims took some injections. Suresh had sent an SMS to his relatives about the suicide pact at 2.30 a.m. today (on Saturday),” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the CI added.

Persons having suicidal tendencies and in depression may contact ‘Dial 1090’ for help.