Vijayawada

Four BS-III tippersseized by officials

They were illegally registered as BS-IV vehicles

The Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Authority(RTA) on Tuesday seized four large tipper trucks with BS-III engine in the district.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad said the vehicles, reportedly belonging to Jatadhara Limited and C. Gopal Reddy and Co. owned by relatives of former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy, were registered illegally as having BS-IV norms.

The official said that the RTA had information about 154 such vehicles allegedly purchased by the family members of Mr. Diwakar Reddy which were later sold off to different persons after re-registering them in A.P. in August 2018.

In all, 101 of the 154 trailer-lorries of Bharat Stage-III version are operating in the State. So far, the Transport Department had been able to confiscate 57 such vehicles, while the remaining are yet to be seized. Out of the 154 vehicles, 53 are re-registered in other States after taking a NOC from A.P.

These lorries were allegedly registered illegally at Kohima (Nagaland) and later transferred to A.P. and sold here as BS-IV vehicles with fake documents. The lorries were purchased in scrap (unregistrable ones) from Ashok Leyland in 2018. Later, fake documents were created to show that they were of BS-IV standard.

