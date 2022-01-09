Fort city development stalled in last three years, says former MLA

Former Vizianagaram MLA Meesala Geeta presenting a sapling to TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh in Vijayawada on Saturday. Photo: Special arrangement.

VIZIANAGARAM

09 January 2022 08:13 IST

Meesala Geeta said over ₹200 crore worth of works were taken up during her tenure between 2014 and 2019 but the entire development was stalled in the district headquarters

Former MLA Meesala Geeta alleged that the entire development process was halted in the fort city for the last three years due to lack of supervision and delay in sanctioning of funds for the ongoing projects. She said that the condition of roads was horrible at almost all the places and the government failed to complete the road repairs and expansion which was taken up in many stretches.

She met TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Vijayawada on Saturday and explained to him the lack of development in Vizianagaram city and other places.

In a press release, she said that over ₹200 crore worth of works were taken up during her tenure between 2014 and 2019 but the entire development was stalled in the district headquarters. She said that roads expansion, underground drainage system, 100% water supply through individual pipelines and other works were initiated during the TDP regime but they were completely shelved by the YSRCP government.

Advertising

Advertising