Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan demands restoration of SC Corporation

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan, along with a group of his followers, staged a dharna near the Nellore Collectorate on Thursday morning demanding the restoration of Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation.

Later, he submitted a petition in this regard to the Administrative Officer in the Collectorate.

Addressing the media, he said: “Unlike in other States, the SC community in Andhra Pradesh is unable to enjoy the benefits of the SC Finance Corporation. The offices of SC, ST and OBC Corporations have been closed by the previous government under the regime of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. All these offices should be reopened and due budgets should be allocated to the SCs as per the Constitution.”

“There is no SC officer in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). In the neighbouring States of Tamil Nadu, the CMO has a majority of SC and ST officers. Among the District Collectors too, the SCs are not given priority in A.P. It is sad to see the absence of an SC member in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board,” Mr. Mohan added.

“The States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are giving ₹1 lakh to everyone who has an SC certificate. I request Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to revive SC Corporations in the State to their former glory and give them generous funds,” he added.

