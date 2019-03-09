Forest department’s efforts pay off

The tri-State junction of Kuppam, flanked by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, is not a notified elephant corridor. But in a span of 35 years, ever since the first Asian elephant "mysteriously" appeared here in 1983, the population of the pachyderms rose to a steady and healthy 45 in the Koundinya Elephant Sanctuary spread over 355 sq km in Kuppam and Palamaner ranges.

After several violent instances of man-animal conflicts in the region for three decades, leading to over a dozen elephant casualties and about 30 human deaths, now the region is witnessing a lull, barring a few stray incidents of crop-raiding by elephants, with minor damage.

When the elephants appeared in Kuppam in early 1980s, the Forest Department and the public as well celebrated. A temporary corridor was formed with elephants criss-crossing Bandipur, Bannerghatta, Kolar, Kuppam, Krishnagiri and Hosur areas connecting the tri-state junction.

Till 2014, the man-animal conflict continued with all ruthlessness, with the pachyderms getting electrocuted in the fields and in forest fringe locations with power lines arranged by concerned farmers to protect their crops. The region also reportedly witnessed more than 50 human casualties in three decades, but only a half of them entering the official records. The standing crops of paddy, banana and sugarcane were raided by the herds, resulting in crop loss running into crores of rupees. There were incidents of jumbos holding up traffic for hours together in the dead of the night on the National Highways and blocking the train services between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In order to put an end to the menace, the Forest Department had embarked on erecting elephant proof trenches and barbed wire fencing on rocky terrains. During 2014-18, the trench works were completed over a stretch of 300 km at a cost of ₹40 crore.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor) T. Chakrapani said the department’s four years of hard work and planning had started yielding results. "The trench works executed in a scientific manner disconnecting farm lands and highways from the elephant sanctuary and surrounding forests has led to phenomenal decrease in cases of man-animal conflict. We are expecting zero per cent conflict by December 2019. Our efforts made the marauding jumbos docile and permanent residents of the sanctuary," he said.

The DFO said the crop compensation to farmers which stood in crores of rupees prior to 2014 came down to ₹1 crore in 2015, ₹40 lakh in 2016, ₹15 lakh in 2017 and even less in 2018. The last human casualty recorded in the tri-state junction was in February 2018, when a Karnataka farmer was chased by a wild tusker and trampled to death in Kuppam limits.