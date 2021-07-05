Footpaths of night food court street to get a new look soon

Paver blocks to replace the bitumen road at an estimated cost of ₹1.4 crore

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is sprucing up the night food court street adjacent to Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. The footpaths on the stretch from the junction near K.S. Vyas Complex to Kasturibaipet junction are being revamped as part of the beautification plans.

According to othe officials, the paver blocks do not get worn out like bitumen road even if a small amount of water stays on the surface and its surface is likely to have more grip. Compared to the regular bitumin road, it is sturdy. Regular tar surfaces get damaged fast when compared to the paver blocks if continuous and heavy rains occur.

The VMC is reconstructing the footpaths with pavers to give it an aesthetic look. Workers have strated placing granite cobblestones on the footpath. An eleven-metre-wide pavement would be constructed. The works are expected to be completed in a month.

The VMC officials say that the works would incur an estimated expenditure of ₹1.4 crore. The funds have been allocated under a grant released by the State government. The entire stretch of this road will be turned into a recreation place. About 60 to 68 food courts (pushcarts) would be set up there, they say.

The night food courts in the city that were closed during the first wave of coronavirus pandemic reopened in February and March after a long gap. There was no patronage after the first wave of the pandemic. Even as the foodies began gathering in good numbers at these neatly line-up food stalls, the second wave hit their business. The government also imposed a curfew to check the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The developmental works are likely to be completed by the time curfew is lifted and normalcy is restored.

The Night Food Court (NFC) concept was launched in December, 2014 by the then City Police Commissioner A.B. Venkateswara Rao. The concept was an instant hit and has set a new dimension to otherwise dull nightlife in the city. Neatly line-up food stalls offer items such as steaming idly and spicy biryani.