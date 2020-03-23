Food delivery boys at their wits’ end

A few delivery boys of Swiggy, an online food ordering and delivery platform, assembled outside Srinivasa Biryani on the Pantakaluva Road at noon on Sunday only to be chased away by the police.

The ‘Janata Curfew’ observed on the day brought misery to them in more ways than one.

Firstly, they had to travel all the way from their residences to the restaurants and hotels only to find them closed. Secondly, they stand to lose heavily on the wages front.

“We have decided to work as the company pays us an incentive ₹800 on Sundays,” they said.

“A similar incentive is paid to those working in other companies like Zomato,” they said.

The delivery boys were at their wits’ end as neither the restaurants and hotels nor the company informed the customers that they would not be taking orders on the day.

The online food ordering and delivery platforms did not show the list of restaurants that were closed as part of the Janata Curfew.

Since the food delivery app was working as usual, customers placed orders for food.

“A dozen orders have been cancelled since morning. In fact, we had to call the customers and explain the ground situation. We have requested them to cancel the orders,” said a delivery boy on condition of anonymity.

“If an order is cancelled, the delivery boy is paid ₹10. If the amount spent on petrol and the number of orders cancelled is counted, there will be nothing left for us,” said another delivery boy.

“On Sundays, each of us attends to 25 to 30 orders. On working days, it will be around 20 orders,” they said.

Even as they were pouring out their woes, a police vehicle stopped by them and the policemen asked them to disperse immediately.