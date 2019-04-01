Smart work is needed to reach maximum number of people and organise the party activities quickly for all candidates as they are left with only ten days time for general elections scheduled for April 11.Srikakulam TDP district president and Palasa Assembly candidate Gowthu Sirisha interacts with party local leaders, booth level conveners and TDP Seva Mitras through teleconference instead of talking to them separately. Palasa TDP convener Yarlagadda Venkanncha Chowdary said the teleconference was saving valuable time of both candidate and important leaders since they are not burdened with ‘Frequently Asked Questions,’ he said. "Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu uses teleconference almost each and every day to monitor party activities. Although it is difficult to implement in semi-urban and rural areas, we trained the leaders to participate in conference calls," he added.
Following in the footsteps of Naidu
Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 9:31:23 AM |
