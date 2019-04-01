Vijayawada

Following in the footsteps of Naidu

more-in

Smart work is needed to reach maximum number of people and organise the party activities quickly for all candidates as they are left with only ten days time for general elections scheduled for April 11.Srikakulam TDP district president and Palasa Assembly candidate Gowthu Sirisha interacts with party local leaders, booth level conveners and TDP Seva Mitras through teleconference instead of talking to them separately. Palasa TDP convener Yarlagadda Venkanncha Chowdary said the teleconference was saving valuable time of both candidate and important leaders since they are not burdened with ‘Frequently Asked Questions,’ he said. "Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu uses teleconference almost each and every day to monitor party activities. Although it is difficult to implement in semi-urban and rural areas, we trained the leaders to participate in conference calls," he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 9:31:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/following-in-the-footsteps-of-naidu/article26705736.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY