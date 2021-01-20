Follow safety norms strictly, Minister tells riders

GUNTUR

20 January 2021 06:22 IST

Sucharita flags off vehicle for road safety campaign

Minister for Home and Disaster Management M. Sucharita on Tuesday flagged off a campaign vehicle here as part of the National Road Safety Month.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister called upon road users to follow discipline and safety rules. She urged two-wheelers as well as the pillion riders to wear a helmet. Similarly, a four-wheeler driver and those travelling in it must use a seat belt.

Ms. Sucharita said the drop in number of accidents in Guntur district was a positive development. It was due to the measures taken by the State government, she said and congratulated the Police and the Transport Departments on their efforts.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Transport Commissioner Meera Prasad said the campaign vehicle would tour all parts of the district till February 17 to educate the public on road safety.

Meanwhile, District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar has said that overspeeding is the main cause for road accidents.

The Collector said orders were issued to suspend the licences of the drivers if found going overspeed.