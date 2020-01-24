Follow road safety rules, students told

Accident victims have a higher chance of survival if they are given timely first aid within the first hour of suffering traumatic injuries in an accident, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) of Krishna district S. Venkateswara Rao said here on Thursday. “The first hour after the accident is known as the golden hour,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao said.

Addressing students of Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala at an awareness meeting on road safety as part of the 31st National Road Safety Week, the DTC said prompt action may also reduce the severity of the injuries.

He urged the students to become socially responsible. “In the event of a road accident, students should either inform the local police or call an ambulance to enable the victim to reach the hospital within the golden hour and contribute towards safety to their lives,” he said.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao quoted a World Health Organisation (WHO) report which said that the death rate in road accidents could be brought down by 40% by ensuring timely medical attention.

He added that said change was possible only by engaging young people and the department was trying to do that to bring about a positive change in people’s minds with regard to traffic rules.

He said every individual should follow road safety rules by wearing helmets and seatbelts, and ensure that they carry their driving license. Pamphlets on road safety were later distributed among students.

College Director Vijayalakshmi, Motor Vehicle Inspectors Sanjeev Kumar and B. Naik, and other officials of the Transport Department were present.